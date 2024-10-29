Harris takes the stage for 'closing argument' speech on the Ellipse at the National Mall

Vice President Kamala Harris is addressing the public Tuesday at the ellipse on the National Mall, giving the final planned speech of her 2024 campaign and urging voters to leave the Trump era behind.

"One week from today, you will have the chance to make a decision that directly impacts your life, the life of your family and the future of this country we love," Harris said. "And it will probably be the most important vote you ever cast."

"Tonight, I will speak to everyone about the choice and the stakes in this election."

Harris' remarks come one week before Election Day, on the same spot where then-President Donald Trump held his Stop the Steal rally before the riots at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The setting gives "a stark visualization of probably the most infamous example of Donald Trump and how he's used his power for bad," said Harris-Walz campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon.

The speech, which drew a crowd of some 50,000 people, comes at a critical time in the race for president. Polls show Harris and former President Trump essentially deadlocked, one week before Election Day. With the speech, Harris is hoping to reach voters who might not otherwise cast a ballot and convince them to support her.

