Dixville Notch splits presidential vote 3-3 in first Election Day vote

The tiny New Hampshire resort town is traditionally the first in the nation to complete in-person voting.
Charles Krupa/AP
Results are posted after the midnight vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dixville Notch, N.H.
In a presidential election that couldn’t be closer, it seemed fitting that the first votes cast on Election Day were evenly split, with three for Donald Trump and three for Kamala Harris.

The tiny New Hampshire resort town Dixville Notch has a tradition that dates back to 1960 for being the first in the nation to complete in-person voting. After a rousing accordion version of the national anthem, the town’s six voters began casting their ballots at the stroke of midnight and the vote count was complete 15 minutes later.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

