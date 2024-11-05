Candidates make their final pitches in battleground states

On the final day before the election, both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump had packed itineraries with multiple rallies in pivotal battleground states.

Trump kicked off Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina, a state he won in 2016 and 2020. During a rally there Trump predicted his own victory.

"They have an expression, I hate the expression, but 'it's ours to lose,'" Trump said. "Does that make sense to you? 'It's ours to lose." If we get everybody out and vote, there's not a thing they can do."

Vice President Harris focused on Pennsylvania, with five stops across the state. In Scranton, Harris projected a more positive tone.

"We are leaders who understand the measure of our strength is not based on who we beat down, it's based on who we lift up," Harris said.

Later, Harris and Trump held events in Reading and Allentown, followed by dueling rallies in Pittsburgh.

Harris closed out the final day of the campaign with a rally in Philadelphia with a rally featuring Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga. Trump ended his run in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same place he held his final rallies in the 2016 and 2020 races.

A record-breaking 78 million votes have already been cast, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida. In-person early voting has already surpassed 2020 numbers.