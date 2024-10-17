Candidates make high-profile media appearances, hoping to sway voters

In a Fox News town hall, in front of an all-female audience, former President Donald Trump responded to a question about whether he would support IVF access:

"I want to talk about IFV. I'm the father of IFV," Trump said.

He went on to say Republicans were "the party" for IFV.

In a gaggle with reporters, Vice President Kamala Harris called Trump's comment bizarre and said he was unfit for the Oval Office.

"Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and as has been said by the people who have worked closely with him, even when he was president, he's unfit to be president of the United States," Harris said.

Trump also appeared in a Univision town hall with Latino voters Wednesday. He doubled down on false claims of Haitian migrants eating pets and his characterization of undocumented immigrants as criminals and rapists.

Harris returned to Pennsylvania for a rally where she touted recent endorsements from Republicans.

"At stake in this election is the Constitution of the United States its very self," Harris said. "We are here today because we share a core belief: that we must put country before party."

And Harris continued her efforts to court conservative voters Wednesday evening, sitting down for an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier.

