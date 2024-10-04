Obama to hit campaign trail in support of Harris

Former President Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail and encourage voters to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

The former president will hold rallies in battleground states through Election Day — with the first coming on Oct. 10 in Pittsburgh.

Obama endorsed Harris after the Democratic Party essentially rallied behind the vice president following President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the race in July.

"There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people," Obama said in a joint statement with his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama.

While the Pittsburgh event will be his first on the campaign trail in support of Harris, it will not be the first time he vouches for the vice president before a group of voters. Obama gave a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention in support of Harris.

"We can't just rely on the ideas of the past. We need to chart a new way forward to meet the challenges of today," Obama said. "And Kamala understands this."

Harris has known the former president for about two decades — when he was running for the U.S. Senate seat in Illinois. She also worked to support his campaign for the presidency in 2008.