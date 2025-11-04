NRA cuts spending, staff as it prepares for midterms

The National Rifle Association is furloughing dozens of staffers and restructuring operations as it recovers from years of internal strife and corruption allegations. The changes are partly aimed at preparing for the 2026 midterm elections, when the Republican majority in Congress will be at stake.

The NRA spent just $11 million in the 2024 elections — about one-third of its 2020 spending and far below the record $55 million it spent in 2016.

The organization previously boasted it had 5 million members but it's believed those numbers have dwindled in recent years.

Brady United, an organization that opposes the NRA's mission, responded to the NRA's cuts.

"Thoughts and prayers to the NRA as it continues its slow-motion implosion into financial ruin. For decades, the organization has abused its tax-exempt status with the IRS to misdirect their members' dues, fund their leaders' lavish lifestyles, and peddle the Big Lie that more guns keep Americans safe," Kris Brown, Brady President said. "Brady's founders - gun owners Jim and Sarah Brady - referred to the NRA as 'the Evil Empire,' and we continue to thank all the activists through the years who've worked to hold the NRA accountable for the countless lives lost to gun violence and shielding politicians from electoral pressure."