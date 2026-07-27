McConnell remains in rehab, not yet cleared to return to work

Sen. Mitch McConnell's doctor said Monday that the 84-year-old has not yet been medically cleared to leave a rehabilitation facility and return to work.

McConnell was hospitalized in June after suffering a fall at his Kentucky home and later developing pneumonia.

His doctor said McConnell's childhood bout with polio continues to significantly affect his mobility.

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"Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls," a statement from the Office of the Attending Physician said.

McConnell said he is working hard to return to a full schedule but expressed disappointment that he will be unable to attend Saturday's Fancy Farm Picnic, a Kentucky political tradition that dates to the 1800s.

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"There's no place I'd rather be on the first Saturday in August than with the good people of western Kentucky, feasting on pork and mutton," McConnell said.

McConnell thanked his supporters for their well wishes and said he looks forward to returning to the Senate soon.

McConnell has represented Kentucky in the Senate since 1985. He served as Senate majority leader from 2015 to 2021 and is not seeking reelection this year.