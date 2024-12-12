Martin O'Malley makes case for DNC chair as Democrats reel from election losses

Coming off sweeping election losses in November, the Democratic National Party is looking for answers.

Martin O'Malley, the former governor of Maryland, is hoping to find those answers and provide guidance, as well as leadership to the party.

He is one of four candidates running to be the next chairman of the DNC.

O'Malley spoke with Scripps News on Thursday about why Democrats lost the presidency and the Senate in November, as well as failing to take control of the House of Representatives.

RELATED STORY | The future of the Democratic Party: Prospective new DNC chair weighs in

"I believe that a lot of people in their own economic concerns for their own families lost sight of us," he said.

How do Democrats win voters back? O'Malley said the party needs to return to its roots and speak to hard-working Americans.

"We've got to restore a brand that people want to run on rather than a brand that people want to run from," he said.

O'Malley, who ran for president in 2016, also touted his past experience in coalition-building and leading the Social Security Administration.

The election for DNC chair will take place on Feb. 1.

Watch O'Malley's full interview with Scripps News in the player above.