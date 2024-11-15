Johnson against release of House Ethics Committee report involving Gaetz

House Speaker Mike Johnson doesn't want the House Ethics Committee to release a report involving Matt Gaetz.

The committee has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving Gaetz, along with accusations of illicit drug use and the alleged acceptance of improper gifts. Gaetz, who is President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, has denied any wrongdoing and the Department of Justice announced last year it would not bring charges against him.

Gaetz resigned from Congress after learning about his nomination for attorney general. However, his resignation was met with criticism after it was revealed the House Ethics Committee was going to potentially release its report on Friday.

Johnson says the report shouldn't be released because Gaetz is no longer a member of Congress.

"The rules of the House have always been that a former member is beyond the jurisdiction of the Ethics Committee, and so, I don't think that's relevant," Johnson said on Friday.

Gaetz's nomination will be subject to approval in the Senate. While Republicans will hold the majority next year, some members have already expressed skepticism about whether he will receive enough votes to be confirmed.