Israel's Netanyahu accepts Trump's invite to meet at White House next week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to meet with him at the White House.

An Israeli official confirmed Wednesday that Netanyahu is expected to arrive in Washington, D.C., early next week and does not have any other meetings scheduled with any other U.S. officials at this time.

"I look forward to discussing how we can bring peace to Israel and its neighbors, and efforts to counter our shared adversaries," a letter from Netanyahu's office said, according to The Associated Press.

It comes as Netanyahu was meeting earlier Wednesday in Jerusalem with Steve Witkoff, President Trump's special envoy to the Middle East.

Witkoff worked closely alongside former President Biden's special envoy to the region to help negotiate the ceasefire and hostage release deal earlier this month between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

This is expected to be the first time President Trump and Netanyahu will meet in-person since July, when Netanyahu took a trip to Florida to meet with then-presidential candidate Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

At the time, Trump pressed the Israeli prime minister on the importance of ending his country's war against Hamas and bringing peace to the Middle East.