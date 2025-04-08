Video shows immigration authorities break glass, forcibly remove woman from car

Two men who appeared to be federal immigration officials shattered a driver-side window of a car driven by a woman from El Salvador, who they then arrested in an encounter filmed by the woman's daughter.

Elsy Berrios was taken into custody in Westminster, Maryland, on March 31, according to The Baltimore Sun.

"She doesn't have legal status but she is seeking asylum," her attorney, Anna Tijerina, told Scripps News.

The men in the video do not identify themselves. One is wearing a mask. The other man has a vest that says "federal police."

The officer who puts Berrios in handcuffs is seen telling her to be careful getting out of the car because of the glass from the broken window.

Both men ignore Berrios as she says she would like to speak to an attorney, and they do not respond to her request to see an arrest warrant. ICE policies say a warrant does not always have to be shown before an arrest if the apprehension occurs in a public place. Berrios was arrested on a public street.

ICE did not immediately respond to questions about the arrest.

The video is another example of the force the federal government is using all over the country under President Donald Trump to arrest immigrants even when they are not an imminent threat.

Berrios is being held in a Pennsylvania detention center and has a bond hearing on Monday, Tejerina said.

"She doesn't have any criminal history and she doesn't have any criminal convictions, not here or in El Salvador," Tejerina said.