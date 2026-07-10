Video shows ICE shot a Mexican man. He wasn't the person they were trying to find

52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot by a federal officer Tuesday morning near Houston while driving in his van.

But congresswoman Sylvia Garcia says the acting head of ICE told her Araujo was not the person agents were targeting.

“Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was not the target of the operation,” Rep. Garcia said. “The director said ICE was searching for an individual with a final removal order, who officers believed had entered the van.”

The Department of Homeland Security said agents “attempted to conduct a vehicle stop” and that Araujo “attempted to evade arrest” and “rammed” an ICE vehicle.

They say the officer fired in self-defense.

Video posted on social media appears to show the moments after the shooting.

But an attorney representing two of the other men in the vehicle says they maintain Araujo did not ram officers.

“My clients’ versions of the events are extremely different from what ice agents are saying,” said attorney Balderas Ibarra.

Those men are also undocumented migrants, and are now facing removal proceedings.

The agents were not wearing body cameras, and as of now there are few photos or videos of the actual incident.

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan told reporters Friday ICE was investigating the case.

"We're going to hold our officers to high standard, but we gotta wait for the investigation to play out because who knows?" he said.

Scripps News asked Homan if ICE was still trying to find the initial subject of its investigation.

"....I'm not into specifics of that case, but if there's a target to be looked for, they're looking for them everyday," Homan said.

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The district attorney is calling on the public to share information about the incident as his office continues to investigate.

That district attorney also said his office was not invited by federal authorities to the scene, which is typically the case.

Lawmakers say they’ll continue to press ICE and DHS for more answers.