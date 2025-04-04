Trump shows off golden 'Trump Card' meant to replace a visa program for wealthy immigrants

President Trump on Thursday showed reporters an example of the gold card he has proposed that would give wealthy immigrants a pathway to citizenship in exchange for a $5 million purchase price.

"You know what that is?" Trump asked as he held up the card. "It's the gold card, the Trump card."

"For $5 million, this can be yours."

The card President Trump showed to reporters bore his image and signature and the words "The Trump Card." It was marked with its $5 million purchase price.

The cards are part of a program through which wealthy foreign citizens could fast-track a path to U.S. citizenship.

Such a program would be similar to the existing EB-5 visa program, which the U.S. began in 1990 to encourage job creation by foreign investors.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said the "gold card" system would replace the EB-5 visa program. Lutnick emphasized that all applicants would receive thorough vetting, and suggested the proceeds of the program could go toward reducing the national debt.

Lutnick said in March that as many as 1,000 of the cards had been purchased so far.