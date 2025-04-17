Supreme Court will hear arguments on Trump's birthright citizenship case next month

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case of the Trump administration's efforts to end birthright citizenship.

An order from the court on Thursday set arguments in the case for the morning of May 15, 2025.

In March, the administration asked the high court to allow restrictions on birthright citizenship to go into partial effect while legal challenges against the changes play out.

Three federal appeals courts declined to hear the administration's case. Court orders by district judges in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington currently block the changes to birthright citizenship law.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order shortly after taking office that would deny U.S. citizenship to anyone born in the U.S. after Feb. 19 whose parents were in the country illegally. Currently, virtually all children born in the U.S. are granted citizenship regardless of their parents' immigration status.

President Trump's order "conflicts with the plain language of the 14th Amendment contradicts 125-year-old, binding Supreme Court precedent, and runs counter to our nation's 250-year history of citizenship by birth," the Maryland judge said at the time. "The United States Supreme Court has resoundingly rejected the president's interpretation of the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment. In fact, no court in the country has ever endorsed the president's interpretation. This court will not be the first."