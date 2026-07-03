Supreme Court ruling on TPS opens hundreds of thousands to deportation from the US

Less than a week after a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, the Trump administration is taking the steps to cancel TPS, or temporary protected status, for thousands of migrants who came to the U.S. from at least seven countries.

The countries include Ethiopia, Burma, South Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, Syria and Haiti.

The high court determined that the Trump administration is able to cancel the program, which formally provided refuge for people who are fleeing violence or natural disasters in their home countries.

A White House spokesperson told Scripps News:

"Temporary protected status is, by definition, temporary. It was never intended to be a pathway to permanent status or legal residency and it is committed to the discretion of the Secretary of Homeland Security. The Trump administration continues to lawfully end the egregious abuses to our immigration system that have hurt Americans for years."

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It's not yet clear how the TPS program may evolve in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision. People in the U.S. from other countries not listed here are also currently designated as TPS recipients, and the Trump administration now has the authority to review the conditions in those countries and change their TPS designations.