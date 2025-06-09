Singer Finneas says he was tear gassed during Los Angeles protests

Singer and songwriter Finneas says he was tear gassed while participating in protests over immigration crackdowns in Los Angeles.

“Tear gassed almost immediately at the very peaceful protests downtown,” he posted on Instagram. “They’re inciting this.”

instagram.com/finneas Finneas shared a story on Instagram that appears to show tear gas.

Sunday marked the most chaotic day yet in the three days of demonstrations. Clashes between protesters and authorities led to more than two dozen arrests.

As demonstrators moved from city and federal buildings to the freeway, some vandalized property and set cars on fire. In response, law enforcement shut down major access routes into the city.

To quell the unrest, President Donald Trump deployed roughly 300 National Guard members to California. He said as many as 2,000 more could be sent if needed.

The move drew criticism from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who called the deployment a “serious breach of state sovereignty” and said it was escalating tensions.

President Trump appeared undeterred. He posted on Truth Social overnight, “ARREST THE PEOPLE IN FACE MASKS, NOW!”

He added, “Don’t let these thugs get away with this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

