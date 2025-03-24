IRS and ICE reportedly nearing agreement to share taxpayer info for deportations

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is reportedly close to finalizing an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security to begin sharing tax data on suspected undocumented immigrants who are targets for deportation.

According to the Washington Post, the proposed data-sharing agreement would enable Immigration and Customs Enforcement to submit the names and addresses to the IRS of people who may be in the U.S. illegally. The IRS could then cross-reference that information with tax records for verification.

RELATED STORY | 'Every church should be doing this': A sanctuary church refuses to close its doors to migrants

The information-sharing initiative comes as the Trump administration is ramping up deportations of specific groups of immigrants.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security — under the directive of Kristi Noem — revoked temporary legal protections for more than 500,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The Trump administration has vowed to end what it describes as "broad abuse" of a humanitarian parole program, which gave people from countries with war or political instability sanctuary status in the U.S.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has touted the results of its immigration crackdown as U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports record-low apprehensions. The agency said earlier this month that nationwide apprehensions averaged approximately 330 per day in February, the lowest in its history.

RELATED STORY | 'I was treated like a criminal': Venezuelan man in ICE custody for 5 weeks shares experience during detainment

Border Patrol officials reported in February 2025 that it had apprehended just over 8,000 people who illegally crossed the southwest border between ports of entry, a 94% decrease from February 2024.

“At the direction of the administration, we remain unwavering in our mission to prioritize American safety, secure the border, and enforce consequences for those who violate United States law,” said Pete Flores, acting commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.