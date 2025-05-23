Georgia college student released from ICE custody after mistaken traffic stop

A Georgia college student who was detained by ICE after a mistaken traffic stop has been released from custody.

A layer for Ximena Arias-Cristobal confirmed to Scripps News that his client was released Wednesday night and was back home by early Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, an immigration court said Arias-Cristobal could be released on a $1,500 bond.

Arias-Cristobal, who was brought to the country illegally as a 4-year-old, was pulled over on May 5.

RELATED STORY | Trump administration welcomes 49 white South Africans as refugees

Dashboard camera video from a Dalton Police vehicle shows a black pickup truck driving past on May 5.

According to police, the officer saw the driver of that black truck, off camera, make an illegal right turn on red at a busy intersection.

The officer pursued what he thought was the pickup truck but mistakenly pulled over a dark gray truck instead, driven by Arias-Cristobal.

RELATED STORY | The Trump administration is considering suspending habeas corpus. What does that mean?

The 19-year-old tells the officer she has an international license, but does not have it on her.

“In the state of Georgia, when you’re driving without a license, do you know what happens?” the officer asks.

“No, sir,” Arias-Cristobal responds.

“You ever been to jail?” He asks.

"Well, you’re going,” the officer says.

After reviewing the video, authorities in Georgia dropped the traffic charges against Arias-Cristobal, acknowledging she should not have been pulled over.

However, ICE is still able to deport her since she is not in the country legally. Homeland Security has said she would be sent to Mexico, but her attorney is fighting any potential deportation.