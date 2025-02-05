Fake emails sent to North Carolina parents raises fear of ICE raids

Fake emails sent to North Carolina parents Monday are raising fears that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents could pull children from classrooms.

Nash County Public Schools issued a notice to parents warning them about the fraudulent messages. The school district stated that the emails were designed to appear official and advised parents not to engage with them.

The fraudulent emails encouraged immigrant families not to send their children to school on Monday and falsely claimed that ICE raids would occur. This news follows a social media post circulating in nearby Edgecombe County that made similar claims.

The Nash County Public School System said it is investigating the incident and urged parents to report any suspicious messages immediately.

The district previously released a statement saying that it would not discriminate based on a student's immigration status.

"We want to reaffirm our commitment to fostering a safe and welcoming environment where all children can learn and thrive," the district said. "NCPS will continue to provide every student, regardless of background, with a quality education in an inclusive, welcoming, and supportive environment. This is the right of each and every NCPS scholar in our schools. We will also maintain and follow school safety protocols, district policies, as well as state and federal laws that protect the rights, safety, and dignity of each scholar."

In the first days of his new term, President Trump ended a policy that prevented immigration enforcement in sensitive locations such as schools and churches. The executive order raised fears that ICE would begin conducting enforcement operations on school property.

The National Education Association has spoken out against the order.

"As educators, we are united in supporting every student—no matter the language they speak or their place of birth – and ensuring they have access to safe, welcoming public schools," NEA President Becky Pringle said in January. "Tragically, for our nation, the incoming Trump administration is committed to a mass deportation agenda that will inflict irreversible harm on our students, their families and communities."

