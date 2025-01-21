Churches, schools no longer off limits for immigration enforcement

The Trump administration is making it easier for law enforcement to go after people illegally in the country.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman issued two new directives. The first rescinds prior guidelines that limited Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection operations in "sensitive areas" such as schools and churches.

“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens—including murders and rapists—who have illegally come into our country," Huffman said in a statement. "Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest."

The second directive rolls back the broader use of the humanitarian parole program. Huffman criticized the Biden administration’s approach, claiming it indiscriminately allowed 1.5 million migrants to enter the country.

“This action will return the humanitarian parole program to its original purpose of looking at migrants on a case-by-case basis,” Huffman said.

The policy changes are just the latest under the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed executive orders that declared a national emergency at the southern U.S. border and temporarily suspended of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.