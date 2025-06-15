California mayor says reports of ICE separating caregivers from children at parks are not verified

Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete says there is no verified evidence that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are detaining caregivers in parks and separating them from children, pushing back against rumors that have spread online.

"Currently, many of the reports circulating are second and third-hand accounts and lack direct verification or supporting footage," Lana Negrete said in a post on Instagram.

Her comments come amid growing fears in immigrant communities across California, as the Trump administration intensifies its crackdown on illegal immigration.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has reportedly called for ICE to make at least 3,000 arrests per day. Those arrests, carried out in neighborhoods and businesses, have drawn significant backlash.

Protesters began taking to the streets last week in Los Angeles, at times clashing with authorities. In response, President Trump federalized the California National Guard and deployed hundreds of Marines to help maintain order.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the move, warning it could further inflame tensions.

People in cities across the U.S. have since rallied in solidarity with those in Los Angeles. Millions took part in a nationwide march on Saturday to protest President Trump’s policies.

