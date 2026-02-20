U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
27-year-old man from Guatemala dies in ICE custody, DHS says

DHS said Jairo Garcia-Hernandez had a long history of severe medical complications.
Posted

A 27-year-old man died Feb. 16 while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after collapsing unexpectedly at a Miami hospital, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Jairo Garcia-Hernandez died at Larkin Community Hospital after "he collapsed unexpectedly" and became unresponsive, DHS said in a statement.

“Despite lifesaving efforts by facility staff, Garcia-Hernandez died,” the agency said. “His cause of death is under investigation.”

DHS said Garcia-Hernandez had a long history of severe medical complications.

According to DHS, Garcia-Hernandez, who is from Guatemala, was convicted in 2024 on weapons charges and sentenced to time served. He was encountered by police in New York in January 2025 and transferred to ICE custody, the agency said.

His death adds to others reported in immigration custody since President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown began.

DHS has faced increased scrutiny over conditions for detainees. The agency has defended its facilities, saying, “ICE is committed to ensuring that all those in custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments.”

