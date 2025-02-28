How Democratic governors are standing up to Trump

With Democrats out of power in the House, Senate and the Oval Office, it has fallen on Democratic governors to be one of the main checks on President Donald Trump.

Ofirah Yheskel, a strategist with the Democratic Governors Association, explained how the party's state leaders are responding to Trump.

"Where there's room to work with this administration, they're going to find that common ground," she told Scripps News. "When they see areas that are potential for harm, they're certainly going to stand up and raise their voices."

The midterm elections are still nearly two years away. If Democrats want to be more successful than they were in 2024, a messaging change may be necessary.

Yheskel says governors will use Trump's record against him.

"Republicans said that the first thing they were going to do was lower costs for people and getting rid of a critical program like Medicaid to fund tax cuts for billionaires like Elon Musk are in contradiction to that," she said. "And so I think it absolutely animating."

Scripps News asked Yheskel if she had any predictions about which governors might run for president. Watch the video above to hear her response.

