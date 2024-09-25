House passes three-month funding bill to keep the government running

The House of Representatives has passed a short-term funding bill, sending it to the Senate, where it is expected to pass.

The bill passed by a 341 to 82 vote. Republican Speaker Mike Johnson needed the support of Democrats to pass the bill. In fact, more Democrats, 209, supported the bill than Republicans.

The bill would fund government agencies at current levels through December 20. Extra funds are also expected to pay for more Secret Service protection for presidential candidates ahead of the election.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he has enough votes in his chamber to pass the bill quickly and send it to President Biden for signature.

“This is how things should be done,” Schumer said. “Without brinkmanship, without delay.”

The White House has called for passage of the bill to "avoid a costly, unnecessary Government shutdown."

But Congress has been slow to pass the full bills to fund the government for the next year. The House has passed five of 12 bills, while the Senate has passed zero.

Some lawmakers have also indicated they would not support an omnibus-style bill that would secure government funding with single measure.

“I have no intention of going back to that terrible tradition,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

