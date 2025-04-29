Novo Nordisk announces plan to offer Wegovy via telehealth services

Telehealth providers will soon offer more affordable access to weight loss drug Wegovy, according to manufacturer Novo Nordisk.

The drugmaker announced Tuesday it had reached an agreement with telehealth groups Hims & Hers, Ro and LifeMD to sell name-brand Wegovy at reduced prices, which will make the drug more accessible to those without health insurance coverage.

Through the program, Wegovy will sell for $499 per month, plus the cost of monthly subscription to a telehealth provider such as Hims & Hers. This can represent a steep discount over retail prices without insurance, under which the drug can run more than $1,000 a month.

In some cases, telehealth groups will also continue to manufacture and sell compounded versions of weight loss drugs that use semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy.

Novo Nordisk also recently launched a service to sell Wegovy through its own direct-to-consumer online pharmacy for $499 a month.

The move follows a similar change by drugmaker Eli Lilly, which in February began offering discounts on its Zepbound weight loss drug by selling directly to consumers.