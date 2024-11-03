Company uses AI as a tool to power women's healthcare

The company CureMetrix is using FDA approved artificial intelligence technology as a powerful tool to help medical staff in women's healthcare.

The company hopes its AI can improve disease detection and cancer survival rates.

"AI has been used on mammograms for quite some time," Kevin Harris told Scripps News. "We were the first company to receive FDA clearance on an AI-based tool in mammography."

Harris is the president and co-founder of CureMetrix, a company that says it works with hospitals to access and integrate data.

He said, "If you think about it, a mammogram is a medical image — and in the United States there's 40 million mammograms a year — and so, AI can be used to read those mammograms and help assess what is seen in those mammograms to provide more information for radiologists."

In the U.S., Harris says the country has really taken the lead on using AI in analyzing mammograms and in the healthcare field.

"I think there's a huge opportunity with AI in healthcare. There's a lot of tasks that are repetitive that can be automated with AI," Harris said.