Breast cancer drug Kisqali gets FDA approval to prevent cancer recurrence

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given approval to the metastatic breast cancer Kisqali, which was found to reduce the risk of cancer recurrence by 25%.

The approval will give women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer access to a drug to try and help prevent cancer cases from coming back.

A phase III trial showed "a significant and clinically meaningful 25.1% reduction in risk," Novartis said in a statement.

RELATED STORY | Hospitals begin offering breakthrough radiation therapy for metastatic cancer tumors

Dr. Dennis J. Slamon, a lead investigator in the trial, said "The FDA approval of Kisqali for this early breast cancer population ... is a pivotal moment in improving our approach to care."

Novartis said around 90% of breast cancer cases in the U.S. are diagnosed in their early stages.

In an analysis of the drug presented before the European Society for Medical Oncology conference in Barcelona, Kisqali was reportedly found to reduce the risk of recurrence by 28.5% after four years, Novartis said.

Drug makers pointed to breast cancer treatment's likelihood to take a serious mental and physical toll on patients.