'Forever Irimie': Student performs rap honoring slain teacher after Ga. school shooting

Apalachee High School student Isaac Sanguma "Lezone" released a touching rap song dedicated to the life of math teacher Christina Irimie, who was one of four people shot and killed by a 14-year-old gunman earlier this month at the Georgia school.

"I'm sending prayers to those kids ... it could have been me I'm glad the lord saved me ... I gotta be strong, no I can't let the devil break me ... I thank the lord that he ain't take me." Those are some of the lyrics he performed at the school, standing in front of piles of flowers and balloons honoring the victims where their photos were put on display.

The 16-year-old student's tribute, posted to social media, has been viewed over 14 million times on TikTok.

Sanguma described Irimie as "real sweet" and "very motivational" while speaking with Scripps News.

"She always kept a smile on her face," he said.

"A week before she died, her mom was sick and she had to send her back to Romania, but she never let that get to her," he said. "She always kept a smile on her face, she never let nobody see her down."

Sanguma said he heard shots that day, and wasn't sure if it was a lock down. He says he just ran. He said he later found out his teacher died from a report on the news.

It was then that he decided to turn the pain of losing a beloved teacher into art, performing a rap track that he wrote honoring her life.

Sanguma says he has received lots of support from the community for his tribute.