From immigration to trade, 'Grounded' podcast host Maritsa Georgiou weighs in on busy week in politics

Maritsa Georgiou, who hosts the podcast "Grounded" with former Sen. Jon Tester, joined Scripps News to discuss numerous topics from a busy week in politics.

Georgiou had Sen. Chris Van Hollen on the podcast this week to discuss his trip to El Salvador, where he met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He was living in Maryland with his wife and children before being mistakenly deported.

"The concern for Senator Chris Van Hollen and others is that if we suddenly start just sending people off without any due process — without any phone calls, without any way of defending themselves or even showing papers — that that could be a problem for the rest of us because what's going to stop the government from saying, 'Hey, you're guilty,'" Georgiou said.

Another big topic of discussion this week was President Trump's tariff policy and the impact they are having on Americans.

"I've talked to a couple of different business owners here in Montana in the last few days," Georgiou said. "One of them said that they had seen a drastic decrease in their customers from Canada coming down"

Watch the full interview with Georgiou in the video above. And don't forget to listen to "Grounded." You can find it wherever you get your podcasts.

