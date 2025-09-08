Trump signals readiness for second phase of sanctions on Russia

President Donald Trump told reporters Sunday that his administration is prepared to move ahead with the second phase of sanctions on Russia over its ongoing war against Ukraine.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to increase pressure on Moscow and on all countries that continue trading with Russia.

“It is obvious that Russia is trying to inflict pain on Ukraine and strike more brazenly,” Zelenskyy said in a translated address. “This is a clear sign that Putin is testing the world — whether they will accept it or put up with it. Therefor, it is important that the statements of state and institutional leaders are followed up with strong actions, sanctions against Russia.”

Over the weekend, Russia launched its largest aerial assault of the war, killing four people and damaging a key government building in Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said Russia deployed more than 800 drones and decoys in the attack.

Smoke was seen rising from the government’s headquarters, where the cabinet meets. Zelenskyy said 44 people were wounded.

"The targeting of government institutions represents a further escalation of the conflict," a United Nations spokesperson said in a statement. "Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law. They are unacceptable and must end immediately. The Secretary-General reiterates his call for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in Ukraine - one that fully upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions. "

The latest round of Russian attacks come just days after a coalition of 26 countries pledged to form a post-war "reassurance force" for Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that after hours of talks Thursday morning, leaders spoke by phone with U.S. President Trump to update him on plans for the deployment of European troops inside Ukraine once a peace accord is signed. Macron said Trump also agreed to the implementation of new sanctions against Russia if Moscow fails to engage in a bilateral summit between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.