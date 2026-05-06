FBI searches Virginia Senate leader's office in corruption probe, AP source says

The FBI searched the Virginia state Senate leader's office on Wednesday as part of a corruption investigation, a person familiar with the matter said.

The search at Virginia Sen. L. Louise Lucas’s district office in Portsmouth comes after the Democrat helped lead the state’s recent redistricting effort.

The FBI said only that it was conducting a court-authorized search warrant in Portsmouth. The person who confirmed the FBI’s search was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

A message seeking comment was left on a cellphone for Lucas, who has has been a state senator for 34 years. She is the first woman and first African American to serve as the body’s president pro tempore.

State House Speaker Don Scott said he was deeply concerned by the FBI search.

“Right now, there is far more theatrics and speculation than actual information available to the public,” Scott, a Democrat, said in a statement, adding that more facts were needed “before anyone rushes to political conclusions.”

Though the specifics of the investigation were unclear, the search comes as the FBI and Justice Department have opened a spate of politically charged investigations into perceived adversaries of President Donald Trump.

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Last week, for instance, the Justice Department charged former FBI Director James Comey with making a threatening Instagram post against Trump, an accusation that Comey -- who for nearly a decade has drawn the president’s ire -- has denied. A separate mortgage fraud case, ultimately dismissed by a court, targeted Democratic New York state Attorney General Letitia James, who had brought a major civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and his business.

The FBI and Justice Department have also provoked concerns among Democrats regarding ongoing election-related investigations, including the seizure by agents of ballots and other information from Fulton County, Georgia.

Amid a national, state-by-state partisan redistricting fight kicked off by Trump’s desire to aid his fellow Republicans, Virginia voters in April approved a Democrat-backed constitutional amendment authorizing new U.S. House districts. The plan could help the party win up to four additional seats.

Lucas has been a vocal leader of the effort.

“We are not going to let anyone tilt the system without a response,” she said after voters approved the map in April. Trump, meanwhile, denounced the results.

The state Supreme Court let the referendum proceed but has yet to rule whether the effort is legal. The court is considering an appeal of a lower court judge’s ruling that the amendment is invalid because lawmakers violated procedural requirements.

Voting districts typically are redrawn once a decade, after each census. But Trump last year urged Texas Republicans to redraw House districts to give the GOP an edge in the midterms. California Democrats reciprocated, and redistricting efforts soon cascaded across states.

Lucas, 82, has been a figure in local and state politics since the 1980s, when she became the first Black woman elected to a city council seat in her native Portsmouth.

Earlier in life, she was the Norfolk Naval Shipyard's first female shipfitter, according to her bio in the state library. The job entails making, installing and repairing sometimes enormous metal assemblies for vessels.

In recent years, she has been the CEO of a Portsmouth business that runs residences, day programs and transportation for intellectually disabled adults.

