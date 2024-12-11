FBI Director Christopher Wray says he will resign at the end of Biden's term

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced to the agency on Wednesday that he will resign at the end of President Joe Biden's Term in January of 2025.

"After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current Administration in January and then step down," Wray told colleagues on Wednesday. My goal is to keep the focus on our mission — the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day. In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work."

Then-President Donald Trump appointed Wray in 2017. He replaced James Comey, who Trump fired over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.

Wray's resignation or firing was expected. By statute, FBI directors serve up to 10-year terms, though it is common for them to resign or be replaced more frequently. The officer serves at the pleasure of the President of the United States, and President-elect Donald Trump has indicated he will replace Wray with Kash Patel, a staunch ally who has said he will clear the government of "conspirators" against Trump.

Patel's appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

RELATED STORY | Who is Kash Patel, Trump's pick to lead the FBI?

Wray, meanwhile, told colleagues the work would need to continue, no matter who heads the agency.

"What absolutely cannot, must not change is our commitment to doing the right thing, the right way, every time. Our adherence to our core values, our dedication to independence and objectivity, and our defense of the rule of law — those fundamental aspects of who we are must never change," he said Wednesday.