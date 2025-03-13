Watch Now
Wall Street hit with more losses as Trump's tariff threats continue

Over the past five days, the Dow and Nasdaq have each lost more than 3.5%, as uncertainty over U.S. economic policy continues to weigh on investors.
A pair of traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
U.S. stock markets suffered another day of losses on Thursday after President Donald Trump escalated his tariff threats.

President Trump announced Thursday morning that he would impose a 200% tariff on all alcoholic products from European Union nations after a back-and-forth with the EU.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all fell more than 1% on the day. The Dow dropped more than 500 points to close at 40,849, while the Nasdaq declined 345 points.

The S&P 500 also saw a significant decline, sliding nearly 1.4% and pushing the index into its first market correction since 2023. That term is reserved for when an index falls 10% or more from a recent high.

Over the past five days, the Dow and Nasdaq have each lost more than 3.5%, as uncertainty over U.S. economic policy continues to weigh on investors. In recent days, President Trump has threatened tariffs on multiple countries — at times walking back those threats.

“It’s basically like a game of chicken that President Trump and America are playing with these other countries,” said Aaron Cirksena, founder of MDRN Capital. “Who’s going to blink first? Who’s going to make a concession first?”

President Trump has warned of an economic "transition period" but insists that Americans will ultimately benefit from his trade and economic agenda.

However, a new CNN poll shows that 56% of respondents disapprove of his handling of the economy.

