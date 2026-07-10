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US gas prices jump 9 cents in two days amid Middle East tensions

The price hike comes as renewed U.S.-Iran strikes slowed oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz, driving fuel costs higher.
U.S. gas prices rose 9 cents in two days as renewed U.S.-Iran strikes slowed oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz, driving fuel costs higher.
U.S. gas prices jump 9 cents in two days amid Middle East tensions
A gas price is displayed as a customer holds a fuel pump nozzle before filling up her vehicle's gas tank at a gas station, in Lincolnshire, Ill., Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
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U.S. gas prices are up 9 cents in just two days. AAA says regular gas is averaging about $3.88 a gallon nationwide.

Diesel prices are also higher than they were before President Donald Trump declared the U.S.-Iran ceasefire “over.”

RELATED STORY | Iran warns oil tankers to use approved routes in Strait of Hormuz or face a 'forceful response'

Renewed U.S. and Iranian strikes are slowing the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing prices higher.

Prior to the three-week ceasefire, prices jumped over $4 a gallon. One month ago, the average gallon of gas was $4.15 for regular.

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