National Toy Hall of Fame announces 12 finalists for 2024 inductions

The National Toy Hall of Fame has announced 12 finalists in its search for toys to induct into the museum.

Candidates include Apples to Apples, balloons, Choose Your Own Adventure game books, Hess Toy Trucks, My Little Pony, Phase 10, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, remote-controlled vehicles, Sequence, the stick horse, the trampoline and Transformers, the organization said this week in a statement.

Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator said in the statement, “It’s great to see some returning contenders such as My Little Pony and Transformers among this year’s class of 12 finalists, but they’re up against some worthy first-time finalists, including party game Apples to Apples, the trampoline, and balloons."

Bensch said, “These 12 toys represent the wide range of play—from strategic to whimsical to physical—and present many playful matchups. The selection judges and public will have some tough decisions this year!”

The finalists made their way past a panel of judges for a public vote.

Anyone is allowed to nominate a toy for the Hall of Fame — this year the museum received 2,400 nominations for 382 different toys. That was then whittled down to these 12 finalists.

Toy fans are able to vote for favorites between Sept. 18 to 25 at toyhalloffame.org, the organization said.

The organization, established in 1998, "recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period."

Each year new and classic toys are evaluated for inclusion in the hall of fame.