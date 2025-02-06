Here's how migrants are contributing to the US economy

While some Americans believe that immigration detracts from opportunities for the native workforce, recent studies present a contrasting perspective, indicating that immigration actually enhances economic growth. A boost in GDP and wages for American workers has been linked to the contributions of migrant labor.

At Echter's Nursery & Garden Center, the hiring of three new employees marks a significant day for the company, which is looking to fill 60 vacant positions ahead of the spring season. Among the new hires will be migrants, following last year's influx of over 40,000 individuals from Venezuela and other Latin American countries to the Denver area.

“Most of our customers came primarily because they knew we were hiring migrant workers,” said Kasaundra Pribyl, the shop's office manager.

According to Cassandra, the company's production manager noted unprecedented efficiency levels last year due to the migrant workforce.

Research from the Hamilton Project, a nonpartisan economic policy group, revealed that immigration contributed to job growth in the U.S. by adding 70,000 jobs per month in 2022, with projections of 100,000 new jobs in both 2023 and 2024.

A separate study by the National Bureau of Economic Research highlighted that from 2000 to 2019, immigrants increased wages for native-born Americans by an average of 0.5%. For less educated Americans, wage increases ranged from 1.7% to 2.6%. Kent Smetters, with the Penn Wharton Budget Model at the University of Pennsylvania, noted, “High-skill foreign immigrants act as significant multipliers for the U.S. economy.”

Additionally, while migrant families may initially impose a heavier tax burden, studies indicate they ultimately have a net positive impact on the economy. Research shows that immigrants tend to use fewer health services, which can lower healthcare premiums for others by as much as 25%. Furthermore, undocumented immigrants contribute more to the tax system than they withdraw.

This perspective aligns with broader findings that emphasize the essential role of migrant workers in boosting both local and national economies.

