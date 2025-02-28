Grassroots movement calls for economic boycott to protest corporate influence

There is a grassroots effort underway to encourage Americans not to spend any money on Friday.

It is being called an "economic blackout," initiated by The People’s Union USA as a form of protest against billionaires, big corporations, and the influence of money that they say is harming the country.

The boycott is targeting major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, among others.

The movement states that it is acceptable to spend on essential items such as gas, food, and medicine, but encourages followers to shop at small, locally owned businesses. Additionally, the movement calls on people to use cash instead of credit cards on Friday.

Leaders of The People's Union USA assert that their boycott is not directed toward any single political party.

"Mega corporations have driven up prices, underpaid their workers, and outsourced jobs while raking in record profits," the organization said. "Banks and financial institutions have trapped generations in debt, inflating interest rates and making homeownership nearly impossible. Politicians — both left and right — have accepted corporate bribes, passed laws that serve billionaires, and ignored the needs of the people they claim to represent. The system has been designed to keep us powerless, but that ends now."

Consumer spending represents a large chunk of America's gross domestic product. As of the last three months of 2024, consumer expenditures accounted for 68.2% of the nation's gross domestic product.

Boycott organizers are already planning a second national economic boycott on April 18.

