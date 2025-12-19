DOJ faces midnight deadline to release Epstein files

The countdown is underway for the Justice Department to release the so-called Epstein files.

Federal law requires the department to release all records related to its investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by 11:59 p.m. Friday.

In an interview on Fox News, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said he expects the department to release “several hundred thousand” documents by the end of the day, including photos. He added that additional records are expected to be released in the weeks ahead.

"We are looking at every single piece of paper that we are going to produce, making sure that every victim, their name, their identity, their story to the extent it needs to be protected, is completely protected," he said.

The release follows a vote in November in which lawmakers forced the Justice Department to produce the files. The measure passed with only one lawmaker voting against it. Republican Rep. Clay Higgins cast the lone “no” vote, saying he was concerned that innocent people could be harmed and subjected to unwarranted speculation if their names appear in the records.

President Donald Trump, whose allies have long pushed for the release of the files, ultimately signed the bill after initially opposing it. Trump, who previously had a social relationship with Epstein, is expected to be mentioned in the records. However, being named in the files does not necessarily indicate involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

The law also allows the Justice Department to withhold certain information. Records containing victims’ personal information, child sexual abuse material, medical records, or details that could jeopardize ongoing investigations or prosecutions may be redacted.