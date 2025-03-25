Senate to grill intel leaders following group text war plans leak

One day after The Atlantic reported that a reporter was accidentally included in a group text that contained attack plans on Yemen, several Trump administration members are slated to go before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The hearing was scheduled for Tuesday well before The Atlantic's report was published and was intended to be a discussion on "worldwide threats." However, it is expected that several attendees could be pressed on how secure U.S. intelligence is in the wake of the group text.

In an article published Monday, Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, detailed how on March 11, he received a connection request on the encrypted app Signal from a user identified as Michael Waltz. In the days that followed, Goldberg said he was added to a group chat titled "Houthi PC small group." The group of about two dozen individuals included users who identified themselves as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Waltz, Goldberg writes.

The users discussed policy considerations regarding a strike on Iran-backed Houthi rebels. At one point, the account tied to Vance expressed hesitation about the strikes but ultimately stated he would "support the consensus of the team." Goldberg said a subsequent message from Hegseth "contained operational details of forthcoming strikes on Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the U.S. would be deploying, and attack sequencing."

Hegseth rebuked Goldberg's report by saying, "You're talking about a deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist who's made a profession of peddling hoaxes time and time again to include the, I don't know, the hoaxes of Russia, Russia, Russia or the fine people on both sides hoax or suckers and losers hoax. So this is the guy that peddles in garbage."

The Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, and Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe were also in the text chain. The two are slated to appear before the committee on Tuesday.

Sen. Mark Warner, the leading Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, reacted to Monday's report.

"This administration is playing fast and loose with our nation’s most classified info, and it makes all Americans less safe," he said. "Make no mistake: our allies are reading this war-plan-disclosure story too, and it’s making it less and less likely that they’ll want to share sensitive intel with us."

