House Ethics report claims former Rep. Matt Gaetz 'engaged in sexual activity' with 17-year-old

A House Ethics report report released on Monday claims former Rep. Matt Gatez "engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl."

The committee had been looking into alleged sexual misconduct by Gaetz, along with accusations of illicit drug use and the alleged acceptance of improper gifts.

In the report, the House Ethics Committee says Gaetz violated Florida's statutory rape law because of his alleged sexual relationship with the teen.

It also says Gaetz "regularly paid women for engaging in sexual activity with him" between 2017 and 202.

In addition, the report accuses Gaetz of using or possessing cocaine and ecstasy, as well as accepting gifts, including a trip to the Bahamas.

"The Committee concluded there was substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules, state and federal laws, and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, acceptance of impermissible gifts, the provision of special favors and privileges, and obstruction of Congress," the report says.

RELATED STORY | House votes to block immediate release of ethics report involving Matt Gaetz

The report goes on to say, "The Committee did not find sufficient evidence to conclude that Representative Gaetz violated the federal sex trafficking statute. Although Representative Gaetz did cause the transportation of women across state lines for purposes of commercial sex, the Committee did not find evidence that any of those women were under 18 at the time of travel, nor did the Committee find sufficient evidence to conclude that the commercial sex acts were induced by force, fraud, or coercion."

Gaetz, who has denied any wrongdoing, filed a lawsuit on Monday with a federal court to block its release.

"The Committee's unconstitutional and ultra vires attempt to exercise jurisdiction over a private citizen through the threatened release of an investigative report containing potentially defamatory allegations, in violation of the Committee's own rules," the lawsuit states.

It's unclear what happens now that the committee released the report.

Gaetz previously represented Florida's 1st Congressional District. He won reelection last month for what would have been his fifth term in Congress. However, he resigned from his seat after learning about his nomination to be attorney general. Gaetz ultimately withdrew his nomination amid intense scrutiny about the House Ethics Committee investigation