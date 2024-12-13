Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after suffering injury during overseas trip

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been admitted to a hospital in Luxembourg, a spokesperson for the congresswoman said.

Pelosi reportedly sustained an injury during an official engagement to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge — an important moment during World War II.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals," Pelosi's spokesperson said. "She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history."

RELATED STORY | Former Speaker Pelosi throws out first pitch at Nationals' Pride night

It's unclear what type of injury Pelosi suffered or how long she will need to remain in the hospital.

The spokesperson only says that Pelosi "looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon."

Pelosi, 84, assumed office in 1987 and led Congressional Democrats for nearly two decades. In 2007, she became the first woman to serve as House speaker.

Pelosi stepped down from leadership after the 2022 midterms but remained a member of Congress. She won reelection in November.