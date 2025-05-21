Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly dies after fight against esophageal cancer

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Virginia, who recently served as the leading Democrat on the influential House Oversight Committee, died Wednesday morning after battling esophageal cancer, his family announced.

He was 75 years old.

His family said that he died "peacefully" at his home, surrounded by family.

"Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless," his family said. "He always stood up for what is right and just. He was a skilled statesman on the international stage, an accomplished legislator in Congress, a visionary executive on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many."

Last month, he informed constituents that he planned not to seek reelection next year due to health issues.

He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in November 2024 and began chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments. He revealed last month that the cancer had returned.

Rep. Connolly represented Virginia’s 11th congressional district. He first won the seat in 2009 and was currently serving his ninth term in the House. In addition to his duties on the House Oversight Committee, he also served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Earlier this week, Connolly expressed his support for former President Joe Biden earlier this week after Biden announced his cancer diagnosis.

"Deeply saddened to learn of my friend Joe Biden’s diagnosis. My heart is with him and the entire Biden family as he fights this terrible disease," Connolly said.