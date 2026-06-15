California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Trump's Justice Department is investigating him

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice has begun investigating him and members of his family, as well as friends and former employees.

It was not immediately clear what the investigation sought. Gov. Newsom alleged the DOJ was "simply trying to find" evidence of any crimes.

He said federal agents had demanded records and unspecified documents.

"Donald Trump isn't just coming after me because of my mean tweets," Newsom said in a video statement. "He's coming after me because I am considering running for President. Because he hates that I've consistently called him out over and over again for his lies and deceit. Donald Trump is simply the most corrupt President in American history."

Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime - they are simply trying to find one.



He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.… pic.twitter.com/tVYk3WUvO8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2026

Newsom went on to criticize more of President Trump's actions, accusing him of using the office of the presidency to enrich himself and his family through tariff policies, cryptocurrency, branded merchandise and by accepting a jet airliner as a gift from Qatar.

Newsom promised to fight what he called President Trump's "lawlessness" and the investigation against him.

"Mr. President, come after me. I am not going anywhere," Newsom said.

The Justice Department has not yet commented on the allegations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.