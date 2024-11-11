Biden, Harris honor veterans in first appearance together since election

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Arlington National Ceremony on Monday to mark Veteran's Day.

The pair participated in a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in their first public event together since Harris' loss in the 2024 presidential election.

About an hour later, President Biden spoke to those gathered at the cemetery.

"This is the last time I will stand here at Arlington as commander in chief," he said. "It's been the greatest honor of my life to lead you, to serve you, to care for you, to defend you — just as you defended us generation after generation after generation."

While Democrats wrestle with what led to Harris' election defeat — with some blaming President Biden for not getting out of the race earlier — the president and Harris are putting on a united front.

In fact, President Biden is the first person Harris thanked in her concession speech.

"To President Biden and Dr. Biden, thank you for your faith and support," she said.

President Biden has promised a peaceful transition of power. He invited President-elect Donald Trump to the White House this week.

Trump accepted the invite and the two will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday morning.