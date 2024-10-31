Avoiding court appearance, Musk pushes to get PA lawsuit over $1M giveaways moved to federal court

Elon Musk did not appear in court on Thursday for a previously scheduled hearing that stems from a lawsuit over $1 million giveaways.

Philadelphia's Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to halt what he described as an "illegal" lottery being run by Musk's America PAC.

Musk's sweepstakes has offered a daily prize of $1 million to registered voters in swing states who sign his political action committee's petition supporting the First and Second Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

Musk, who has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump this election cycle, was ordered to appear in court on Thursday for a hearing, but late Wednesday, his attorneys filed a motion to have the case moved to federal court.

"We will proceed to federal court and we will address the issues there and seek to have the matter remanded back to the state court," said attorney John Summers, who is representing the district attorney.

Attorneys for Musk have not publicly commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, America PAC is continuing to give out checks. It posted a picture of winners from North Carolina on Thursday, noting a new winner will be selected every day until Election Day.