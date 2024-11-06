'No factual basis' for cheating allegations in Philadelphia vote count

Authorities in both Pennsylvania and Michigan are working to combat what they call misinformation after social media claims — prominently elevated by Republican nominee Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said in a post to his social platform, "A lot of talk about massive cheating in Philadelphia. Law enforcement coming!!!"

In response, Pennsylvania's secretary of state told Scripps News the election process there has been safe and secure.

The Philadelphia city commissioner's office also told Scripps News, "There is absolutely no truth to this allegation." Multiple authorities in Pennsylvania labeled the claims as more disinformation.

Omar Sabir, a city commissioner in Philadelphia County, told Scripps News he had no message for Donald Trump, and reiterated that the election process has been transparent and running well, in his view.

Trump also warned that heavy law enforcement is "coming" to Detroit, another Democratic stronghold.

In response, the Michigan Secretary of State's Office said, "We do not know what the former president is talking about. This seems like a pretty transparent attempt to stoke fear and suppress voter turnout."