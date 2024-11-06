What could a second Trump term look like in the White House?

Former President Donald Trump is the projected winner of the 2024 presidential race, and on his way to a second term in the White House.

This time around, he’ll have had some idea on what it’s like to take control from the Oval Office.

Trump will have a Republican Senate when he takes over from President Joe Biden in January, meaning he’ll have the power to confirm Supreme Court justices. Should any older conservatives retire under his presidency, he’ll also have the power to replace them with younger, potentially more conservative justices. That could have implications on the future of reproductive rights, among other issues.

It is not yet known who will take control of the House of Representatives, but should it be the Democrats, they will help keep Trump’s power in check. If there is however a trifecta of power between the White House, Senate, and the House of Representatives, Trump will be able to push forward his agenda more easily.

RELATED STORY | Donald Trump projected to win presidential election, beating VP Kamala Harris

Trump has mentioned a number of policies that could also come into play when he takes office, including mass deportations, which was a big part of his campaign. Additionally, he has told Scripps News reporters he was open to military at the border.

Trump has also promised roles to head of X and Tesla CEO billionaire Elon Musk and politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. under his presidency. Kennedy will play a part in public health plans, and Musk has talked about shrinking the size of the American government and being a part of an efficiency commission.

Trump has also claimed he can put an end to overseas wars between Russia and Ukraine, and in Gaza. Though plans for that remain to be seen.

Trump, who was the 45th president, is also projected to become the 47th president of the U.S. This phenomenon of non-consecutive terms has happened before, with only one other president in American history having a four-year gap between terms — President Grover Cleveland, who was elected as the 22nd and then 24th president in 1884 and 1892.

RELATED STORY | Trump isn't first to be second: Grover Cleveland set precedent of non-consecutive presidential terms