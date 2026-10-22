Republicans split over condemning controversial Ramaswamy ad targeting Amy Acton

A campaign ad in Ohio’s governor’s race is drawing criticism from Democrats and some Republicans and raising questions about how far negative campaigning should go.

The ad, paid for by Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign, features Democratic nominee Amy Acton’s birth mother calling her daughter a liar.

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The ad has drawn particular attention because Acton’s mother lost custody of her when Acton was a child amid sexual abuse allegations involving the man her mother was with at the time.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina sharply criticized the ad, calling it “the most shameful, disgusting, offensive ad this election season.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the ad “needs to come down,” but he would not be rescinding his endorsement of Ramaswamy. Acton worked for DeWine as the state's health director during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were also asked about the controversy but did not condemn the ad.

“I know nothing about it,” Trump said. “But I hear the mother went very rogue on the daughter, doesn't have a lot of respect for the daughter.”

Trump later added, “It's a very unusual situation to have a mother hate a daughter that much. But I don't think that has anything to do with Vivek.”

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Vance defended Ramaswamy’s decision to air the commercial.

“Vivek Ramaswamy had the audacity to run a TV commercial which calls it out like it is and calls Amy Acton a liar,” Vance said.

Acton herself condemned the ad, telling CNN that it has "crossed everyone's boundaries."

The controversy has extended beyond Ohio, prompting a broader debate about negative political advertising. There was no indication that Ramaswamy’s campaign planned to pull the ad.

Republican Sen. John Husted of Ohio also criticized the decision, telling The Associated Press he would not have aired the commercial.