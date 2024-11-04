Olympian Allyson Felix sponsoring Election Day child care for voters

Olympian Allyson Felix is supporting efforts in multiple states to allow those heading to the polls on Tuesday access to child care while casting their ballot.

In North Carolina, Felix is helping to reimburse parents for child care expenses while voting by using the platform Politsit. Voters there can use a signup form to access free child care.

Voters in the Los Angeles area can receive child care for ages 3 months to 6 years through Brella by signing up online.

RELATED STORY | National Guard members on standby for Election Day in some states

Parents in New York, Jersey City, Hoboken, Philadelphia, and Chicago are able to access free child care through Smart Sitting by signing up online.

The efforts are all part of the Chamber of Mothers' Vote Like a Mother project.

"At Chamber of Mothers, we aren’t telling you who to vote for, but we are insisting that you get educated about the candidates and the issues, and that you show up to your polling place. We know that moms are among the most time poor Americans, so we’ve been hard at work creating a website to make it easy for you to get up to speed on candidates, ballot measures, and the issues you care about," the group said.

Felix represented the United States at five Olympics, most recently at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She won seven gold medals, three silvers and a bronze during her five Olympic appearances. She competed in distances from 100 meters to 400 meters.

She retired in 2022. Felix had her first child in 2018 before giving birth again earlier this year.

RELATED STORY | How Kamala Harris' Jamaican father shaped who she is toda