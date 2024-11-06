New York voters projected to pass measure that will protect abortion rights

Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project that New York voters will approve a measure to protect access to abortions through an equal rights amendment to the state constitution.

New York's Proposal 1 will amend the state constitution to guarantee equal rights no matter a person's "sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy."

The measure was initially removed from the state ballot in May of 2024 when a judge found lawmakers missed a procedural step when they put it there. In June, the state Supreme Court ruled that it should be reinstated.

Abortion is currently permitted in New York until fetal viability. The exact timing of viability depends on a number of factors, but a widely accepted timeframe is following 24-28 weeks of pregnancy.